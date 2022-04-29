Tourist from England, avid soccer fan killed in shooting while visiting family in Georgia

Police have arrested one person connected to the deadly shooting of a British tourist in Georgia last week.

Savannah police identified the victim as 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker, WJCL reports. The TV news station said Tucker was visiting his family in Georgia for a month when he died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store near River Street, according to police. One other person was shot but survived.

WJCL reports that police arrested Georgiamae Lawrence and charged her with murder. Police have not released a motive.

TRENDING STORIES

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was asked during his weekly press conference if tourists were targeted in any of the city’s weekend shootings.

“These were people who knew each other, people who had beef with each other, and those investigations are still ongoing,” Johnson said. “We have not had – to my knowledge – anything that’s involved tourists who were not actively involved in some type of issue. That’s why I know that this is solvable and curable.”

The Daily Mirror newspaper in England reported that Tucker loved Liverpool FC and had been a lifelong fan of the club.

Word spread among Liverpool fans on social media to hold a round of applause in the 27th minute for Tucker at Liverpool’s game earlier this week.

Benjamin Tucker, a London resident, was visiting family during a month-long stay in Savannah when he was shot to death this weekend. Posted by WJCL News on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]