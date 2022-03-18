Tourist from Hong Kong shot in Midtown attempted robbery

A 33-year-old tourist from Hong Kong was shot and wounded in a pre-dawn robbery attempt Friday in Midtown, police said.

The victim, struck in the groin, is in stable condition. His wife was with him at the time, police said, but was not hurt.

The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m outside Fifty Hotel & Suites, on E. 50th St. near 3rd Ave.

Police said the gunman confronted the victim and his wife after they exited a cab.

The suspect rifled through the victim’s pockets and then ran away when his wife tried to intervene, cops said. A police source said it wasn’t clear if the gunman realized the victim was wearing a pricey Richard Mille watch. A Mille watch can cost as much as $1.3 million though the average price is about $200,000.