Tourist killed by loose tool that came out of truck

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·1 min read

Oct. 1—DANVERS — A visitor who had just arrived from Alaska for a vacation was killed Friday morning when a metal tool flew out of a dump truck and went through his windshield, state police said.

Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska, and a 68-year-old woman who was his passenger had just arrived in Massachusetts for a vacation, police said in a press release.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near Exit 67B in Danvers.

Palmer was driving a rented 2020 Ford Fusion northbound in one of the center lanes when the metal tool, a "concrete screed" used to smooth concrete, came through the windshield and struck Arrington.

Despite his injuries he was able to stop in the third lane. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Beverly Hospital, evaluated and released.

Troopers learned that the tool had fallen out of the back of a 2020 Ford F550 dump truck owned by a Lynn construction company, being driven by a 21-year-old Lynn man. Police, who have not released the driver's identity, said that he identified himself to troopers and has been cooperative. He is not currently facing any charges.

A state police collision analysis and reconstruction team, along with state police detectives and the District Attorney's office are investigating. An ongoing investigation will determine whether anyone will face charges, state police said.

Danvers firefighters and emergency medical technicians and MassDOT were also at the scene.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

