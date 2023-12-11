A tourist lost an $800K diamond ring in the Ritz in Paris — and unexpectedly got it back

The Ritz Paris hotel, left, and a stock photo of a diamond ring, right, in a composite image. Getty Images

A diamong ring worth more than $800,000 went missing in the Ritz Paris.

Its owner, a Malaysian tourist, suspected it was stolen and reported it to police.

It later showed up inside one of the hotel's vacuum cleaners.

A diamond ring worth more than $800,000 went missing after she left it on the nightstand in her room at the high-end Ritz Paris hotel.

The tourist, an unnamed Malaysian business owner, noticed it was gone after a a morning of shopping on her Paris vacation, according to Le Parisien.

She suspected that a hotel employee had taken in, and reported the loss to the police on Friday, the newspaper reported.

However, after the Ritz Paris made a meticulous search of the hotel, they found the missing ring inside a vacuum cleaner.

According to BBC News, security guards found the ring amid the dust inside a vacuum bag.

The Ritz Paris, which did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, said in a statement to Le Parisien that the ring was found on Sunday morning.

"Our client is happy with this news," the hotel said. "We would like to thank the Ritz Paris staff who were involved in this search and who work every day with integrity and professionalism."

According to Le Parisien, the tourist left Paris to fly to London on Saturday, the day before the missing ring was located.

The newspaper reported that the police would hold on to the ring until she could collect it.

Le Parisien reported that Ritz Paris offered the tourist three free nights at the hotel as compensation for the inconvenience.

Though this incident appears to have been crime-free, the hotel has experienced two significant thefts in the past.

In 2018, armed robbers seized millions of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry shop in the hotel.

Later that year, a Saudi princess said around $900,000 worth of jewels went missing from her hotel room.

