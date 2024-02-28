Tourist meets shelter dog and has ‘undeniable’ bond. So he cancels his flight from NC

A man was visiting North Carolina when he met a shelter dog — and formed a bond that made him change his travel plans.

“Wayne and his family met Grover and immediately fell in love,” the Asheville Humane Society wrote Feb. 27 on Facebook. “Knowing that the connection was undeniable, Wayne canceled his flight and rented a car to adopt Grover and drive him back to their home!”

A photo posted online shows Grover in his new owner’s arms before he started his next chapter in Massachusetts. Days before he got the second chance, the “sweet, friendly, and fun dog” came to the North Carolina shelter as a stray, the humane society told McClatchy News in an email.

Then one fateful day in February, a shelter volunteer took Grover on a hike. The adventure was part of the Mountain Mutts program, which gives adoptable dogs a chance to explore the outdoors.

At the same time as the hike, the Massachusetts family was visiting Asheville’s iconic landmark, the 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate. The tourists fell for Grover and couldn’t wait to take him home, according to the animal organization.

“Grover hit the jackpot with this chance meeting and now has a wonderful Australian (shepherd) brother who perfectly compliments his personality,” the humane society wrote.

Social media users loved the “touching” story about Grover’s adoption, and the post garnered more than 300 reactions within 24 hours of being shared on Facebook.

