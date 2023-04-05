Tourist missing after she never boarded a scheduled cruise in California, police say

A tourist was reported missing after failing to get on a cruise ship in California, police said.

A woman called police to say Alaina Marie Adams, 33, was missing April 3, the San Francisco Police Department said in an April 5 news release.

Adams, “who is from out of state,” never boarded a cruise ship she was set to depart on at Pier 27 in San Francisco, according to police.

Police did not say which state Adams is from and did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for more information.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Adams stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She also “has tattoos behind both ears and a tattoo on her right foot.”

Police asked for anyone who finds Adams to call 911.

Missing 75-year-old Dallas woman has been located, and is safe, according to police

Spring break tourist found dead outside Florida condo fell from a balcony, cops say

National rescue mission underway in Brazil to find South Florida man lost in floodwaters