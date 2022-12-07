Tourist Murdered While Wife Hid In Hotel Bathroom

On December 1st, a tourist was murdered in a New Orleans hotel room as his wife hid in the bathroom. Louisiana officials claim the man killed suffered injuries to the head before being transported to the hospital. Upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

Suspect Was On The Scene

When police arrived at the hotel, they found a man who was not a guest at the establishment. 29-year-old Martin Hurtado happened to still be on the scene as police were questioning people at the hotel. They arrested the suspect for the incident under the count of second-degree murder. The tourist murdered was identified as David Sorenson, a 73-year-old man from Missouri. The coroner stated Sorenson died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Details Of The Incident

Security footage found at the hotel shows the suspect knocking on every door on the hotel’s sixth floor. Someone pulled a fire alarm as the suspect was moving through the halls. Sorenson’s wife heard the alarm and opened the door, and the suspect burst into the room. Hurtado immediately starts attacking Sorenson, and his wife jumps in the bathroom in fear for her safety. Before she shut the door, she remembered seeing her husband get punched in the face.

Sorenson lived in St. Louis and was a beloved husband and father to four children. Hurtado remains under custody in New Orleans.