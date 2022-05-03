Tourist shot by police officer near Georgia Dome awarded $1 million by city

A North Carolina man who was shot by a former Atlanta police officer near the Georgia Dome has reached a settlement with the city.

The Atlanta City Council Tuesday voted to approve a $990,000 settlement with Noel Hall and his family.

Noel Hall, of Morganton, North Carolina, said he and his family were in town attending a motocross event for his son when the night took a terrifying turn.

Hall says he was driving his family to the designated pit area for racers when he encountered Atlanta police Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau.

“He wouldn’t look at my pass to get back into the pits. So I made a sharp right and drove around him. He pulled a gun and fired at me and shot me,” Hall told Channel 2 Action News after the 2017 shooting.

“He missed my heart by a couple of inches. I almost ended up dead,” Hall continued. “It went through the back shoulder part of my arm and back into my chest, and through the passenger side window, missing my wife’s head by inches.”

According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Cadeau was working an off-duty job directing traffic along Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard that night.

He told investigators he shot at Hall’s van because, “I was in fear of my safety, the safety of other traffic personnel and the pedestrians.”

Investigators didn’t think Cadeau’s story added up.

They said he was standing near the driver’s side window when he fired at the van so he was never in danger of being hit by Hall.

Sgt. Cadeau was fired from the force after the shooting.

