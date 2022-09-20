Tourist thought he won $500 in SC lottery — but took much more cash back to Texas

A man from Texas returned to South Carolina to cash what he thought was around a $500 prize — but he ended up taking home much more.

The man, who was not identified, celebrated the Fourth of July in Charleston and bought a Powerball ticket at the Scotchman #3102 in Mount Pleasant, according to a Sept. 20 news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

When he returned to South Carolina later to cash out the prize, he was told he won $100,000 — not $500, lottery officials said.

“Oh,” the man said in shock, according to lottery officials. “Thank you.”

Later on, he described the winnings as “unexpected” and “a gift.”

The man matched four of the five white Powerball numbers and the red Powerball number, according to lottery officials. His prize doubled since he paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay, cinching him the $100,000.

The odds of winning $50,000 in the Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Scotchman #3102 received a $1,000 commission for selling the lucky ticket.

Mount Pleasant is a suburb about 10 miles northeast of Charleston.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

