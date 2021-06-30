Tourist trapped under logs as she’s swept down Rocky Mountain National Park river

A tourist at Rocky Mountain National Park was a mile from a trailhead Monday when she slipped on wet rocks and crashed into a river.

Park officials said a 45-year-old woman from Oklahoma fell into the St. Vrain River and was trapped under large logs. She was swept 100 feet down before she could pull herself up, rangers said.

“She slipped on wet rocks and was swept about 100 feet downstream under some large logs before she was able to pull herself up on a variety of log debris,” park officials said Tuesday in a news release. “Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue members arrived on scene and assisted her from the log.”

The woman, who was not identified by park rangers, was evaluated by Estes Park Health officials at the trailhead. She declined an ambulance to a hospital.

Park officials didn’t say if the woman was injured.

Mountain streams at the national park can be dangerous and swift, park officials said.

Rocky Mountain National Park officials rescue several tourists every year after they fall into the water during hikes, crossing streams or trying to balance on rocks. The rapid snow melt within the park makes rivers and streams run high.

Tourists should stay out of rivers and creeks, and away from rocks near the rivers, park officials said.

“Visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams and rivers,” rangers said. “Rocks at streamside and in the stream are often slippery and water beneath them may be deep and will be extremely cold.”

