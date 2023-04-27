Tourist visiting national park catches man recording her in shower, Utah cops say

A woman was in a shower at a Utah national park when she noticed a 19-year-old man filming her, multiple news outlets reported.

Officials said the man sneaked into the women’s showering facilities April 25 at Bryce Canyon National Park, according to arrest documents obtained by the Gephardt Daily.

The woman told authorities she had finished showering in a stall and was drying her hair when she saw a phone camera under the curtain pointing at her, the news outlet reported.

She screamed at the man and tried to grab the phone but had to chase after him, KSL reported from authorities.

She put him in a “hold,” but he was able to free himself and run out of the facility, the news outlet reported.

Her boyfriend caught the man, and he was arrested, KSTU reported.

The man told a deputy he wasn’t able to film the woman, but authorities said they found videos of other showering women on his phone, the news outlet reported.

He faces charges of voyeurism, assault, disorderly conduct and tampering with evidence after being taken into custody, according to reports.

McClatchy News reached out the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office but has yet to receive a response.

