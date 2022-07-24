Tourists battle heat in Athens
With temperatures consistently hitting 100 degrees Fahrenheit, tourists in Athens, Greece, try to stay cool while still enjoying the sights in the historic city.
With temperatures consistently hitting 100 degrees Fahrenheit, tourists in Athens, Greece, try to stay cool while still enjoying the sights in the historic city.
Beat the campground crowds and take summer into your own hands with a portable and comfortable truck bed tent that's on sale right now.
This restored 1941 Ford truck is packing a 454 Chevy big-block V-8 and features a clean green-and-white paint job with a matching interior.
From the Pacific Northwest to the southern Great Plains to the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor, more than 85 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service. The agency warned of “extremely oppressive” conditions from Washington to Boston.
STORY: "This is a trip of penance. Let's say that is its spirit," the pope told reporters after his flight took off from Rome.The papal plane touched down in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta, where he will visit a former residential school and meet with indigenous peoples on Monday. He is also visiting Quebec City and Iqaluit, the capital of the territory of Nunavut. He will depart on Friday.Between 1881 and 1996 more than 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. Many children were starved, beaten and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."The pope sat between the two Canadian officials for a short performance of four drummers and native singing before several indigenous leaders, many wearing elaborate headdresses, greeted and exchanged gifts with him."I asked today the pope to walk with us," Grand Chief George Arcand of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "It was a very humbling experience to talk to your holiness."
Targeting wrinkles, large pores, acne and redness, this product is seriously adored: 'Miracle in a bottle.'
The former University of Kentucky employee cited religious discrimination by the school after her religious exemption requests were denied.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Queen Elizabeth just made the trip north to her most beloved retreat, Balmoral, an ersatz Scottish castle sitting on 50,000 ravishing acres of the Highlands west of Aberdeen—and a world away from the unrelenting goldfish bowl of royal family life south of the border. This summer, as she always has, the queen has returned to Balmoral seek
Market downturns like the one we're in the midst of can be very unsettling for investors -- especially those with less experience. Cash may be king, but more and more people are making financial transactions digitally, and one of the leading companies in the "fintech" arena is PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). PayPal boasted 426 million active consumer and merchant accounts as of the end of 2021, when it employed close to 31,000 people.
Two people on the boat braced themselves as the boat tipped forward and back.
Janitorial services and facilities management leader ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) is one of my favorite stocks because it's such an under-the-radar company that it goes unnoticed by large swaths of the market. Founded over 100 years ago, the janitorial services specialist has seen it all in terms of the economy, the highs and lows, and the good and the bad. While inflation, a constrained job market, the ongoing supply chain crisis, and a possible recession all factor into near-term concerns, ABM still sees its momentum growing because of continued demand for its core janitorial services as well as its market-leading positioning, which attracts new customers.
Shyja's moustache is an object of fascination and derision for many people, but she says she doesn't care.
The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 Tornado hit Troy Saturday morning with estimated max winds of 90 miles per hour.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” got its first look at Marvel Studios’ massive San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday. Filmmaker James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to debut the official first trailer. The director confirmed again that “Vol. 3” is the definitive end of his “Guardians” story, adding, “This is the end of that […]
Don McLean shares how he came to write 'American Pie,' the focus of the new documentary 'The Day the Music Died,' available now on Paramount+.
CBS News' John Dickerson says the former president's supporters, who have engaged in diversion, distraction and lying about witnesses at the January 6 committee hearings, demonstrated that they're okay with Donald Trump's failure to protect the nation.
A prime example is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), which has a dividend yield of 6.7% and is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S. Here's why Kinder Morgan is the ideal high-yield dividend stock for the second half of 2022 and beyond. The 2014 and 2015 oil and gas crash took a sledgehammer to Kinder Morgan's bottom line and forced the company to cut its dividend by 75% to protect its balance sheet.
Freya is quickly becoming an international icon, but the stress of fame has become bothersome for her.
Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…
Flyin' first class up in the sky and poppin' champagne are not required.View Entire Post ›
Punk-rock nostalgia has an oxymoronic quality. Ah, the toasty, cozy good old days…of shooting up in the bathroom at CBGB as the Dead Boys lay waste to Western Civilization onstage! Sid Vicious, we hardly knew ye! Yet the nostalgia for punk, as much of a contradiction as it can seem, has only grown with the […]