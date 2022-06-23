Tourists begin delayed trips to Yellowstone park

Reuters Videos

STORY: Exactly 74 years ago, the Empire Windrush ship arrived in London, bringing the first of hundreds of thousands of people who came to Britain between 1948 and 1971 to help rebuild the country following World War Two.However, in 2018, Britain apologized for its "appalling" handling of the Windrush generation, after a tightening of immigration policy meant thousands were denied basic rights despite having lived in Britain for decades, and dozens were wrongly deported.The queen also issued a statement to thank the Windrush pioneers, while senior minister Michael Gove said the government was sorry for its mistakes.Many of those who came to Britain found jobs in the National Health Service or with public transportation but were also victims of racism, as Prince William acknowledged.William and his wife Kate's own tour to the Caribbean in March was overshadowed by protests over Britain's role in slavery, and criticism that it reflected a throwback to colonial times.