Tourists in Colombia warned over spate of deadly robberies linked to Tinder

Tourists in Colombia have been warned over a spate of deadly robberies by gangs using Tinder and a sedative known as “Devil’s Breath”.

‌The alert, issued by the US embassy in Bogota, called on visitors to take particular care on dating apps after at least eight American citizens died in suspicious circumstances in the country in recent months.

The deaths, which involved similar circumstances but are not thought to be linked, all occurred in the city of Medellin, a popular tourist destination.

The cases have highlighted a growing trend of criminal gangs using dating apps and young women to lure unsuspecting male tourists to rendezvous points, where their drinks and food are then spiked with potentially fatal cocktails of sedatives, including a drug called scopolamine.

Nicknamed “Devil’s Breath”, the tasteless and odourless drug can knock an adult out for up to 24 hours.

Before losing consciousness, victims can also become more suggestible, potentially leading them to hand over wallets – or share passwords and pin numbers.

In one recent case, Tou Ger Xiong, a comedian and activist from Minnesota, was discovered dead on the outskirts of Medellin in December with stab wounds and other injuries.

Just hours before, friends and relatives had received messages seemingly sent by the 50-year-old asking them to transfer him thousands of dollars.

Tou Ger Xiong, a comedian and activist from Minnesota, was discovered dead on the outskirts of Medellin last month

Police have since arrested four people over his death, including a woman thought to appear in a video Mr Xiong posted to social media, which seemed to show the pair on a date together.

H‌owever, authorities believe his case and the others like it in Medellin may only be the tip of the iceberg, as it is thought some victims have been too embarrassed to report being duped by local women, including sex workers.

Wealthy tourist ‘tax’

‌A private Facebook group called Colombia Scopolamine Victims & Alerts has 3,800 members.

‌Some perpetrators see the robberies as a tax on wealthy tourists who they believe are visiting Colombia in order to prey on local women, according to local criminologists.

‌The US embassy said in a statement that the wave of recent deaths appeared “to involve either involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides.”

‌It urged tourists not to resist if targeted by criminals.

‌In the 1990s, Colombia was the homicide and kidnapping capital of the world. Medellin, the home city of the notorious late drug lord Pablo Escobar, was the epicentre of the crime wave.

‌The security situation improved after Colombia’s government struck a peace deal with Farc insurgents in 2016, ushering in a tourism boom that saw Medellin welcome an influx of visitors and digital nomads.

‌But kidnappings remain a favourite tactic of criminals.

‌Police recorded nearly 290 in the country last year, the highest figure since 2014, with the father of Liverpool and Colombia footballer Luis Diaz among those snatched.