Tourists evacuated from Greek island camp as wildfire rages

Firefighters approach a wildfire at Elafonisos island, south of Peloponnese peninsula, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. A wildfire which broke out on Elafonisos island in southern Greece on Saturday has prompted the evacuation of a hotel and camping as a precautionary measure, with no injuries reported, according to Greek national news agency AMNA. (AP Photo/Nikolia Apostolou)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A tourist camp and nearby houses on the island of Elafonisos, in southern Greece, have been evacuated for the second day in a row as a wildfire at a nearby landfill intensified because of strong winds.

Authorities had pronounced the fire "under control" Saturday night, but winds picked up. In all, 90 firefighters on Sunday were trying to contain the fire, aided by six airplanes and three helicopters.

Elafonisos, a 19 square kilometer (7 square mile) island well-known for its sandy beaches, has a population of about 350 people but is visited by over 3,000 tourists daily during the summer.

Strong winds and high temperatures have helped dozens of wildfires break out since Friday across Greece.