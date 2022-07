Reuters

Israeli airline El Al said on Sunday it was returning Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to its fleet to meet high travel demand during the summer. Israel's flag carrier sidelined six 777s at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis when it halted all flights between March and September 2020 amid plunging demand. "The return of the planes will make it possible to expand the flight schedule in the peak season and even allow additional destinations," El Al said.