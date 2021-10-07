Tourists return to azure waters of Afghanistan's 'Grand Canyon'
The stunning azure waters of the Band-e Amir lakes are once again attracting Afghan tourists, who brave bumpy roads to experience the so-called 'Grand Canyon' of Afghanistan.
The stunning azure waters of the Band-e Amir lakes are once again attracting Afghan tourists, who brave bumpy roads to experience the so-called 'Grand Canyon' of Afghanistan.
Britney Spears' teenage sons made a rare social media appearance, as they posed for photos and appeared to be in good spirits.
Britney just called them out for not getting her "the hell out" of her conservatorship sooner.
Collins's legs stole the show in her latest Instagram post.
Do they teach that in drama school?
The apparently homeless man's retort is now trending after an anti-vaccine protester asked why homeless people weren't "dead in the streets with COVID."
Khloé Kardashian is not saying goodbye to summer just yet!
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed her day off by hanging out on a boat in a yellow bathing suit.
Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show Kelly Ripa was honored by her husband Mark Consuelos with a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.
Kelly Ripa, 51, shares a 'thirst bucket' swimsuit photo to Instagram, and celebs can't stop sending fire emojis. She does HIIT-based dance workouts to stay fit.
Hot girl summer forever.
Thylane Blondeau walked the Etam Live Show at the 2021 Paris Fashion Week. The model stunned in black lingerie from the designer.
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
Singer-songwriter Grimes, who has a 17-month-old son with ex Elon Musk, recently treated fans to a first look at her little one’s nursery. See how the tiny toddler is helping with the room’s design.
As the royal family braces for the modern age, there are already signs of change happening within the monarchy. The new guard, which includes Prince William and Kate Middleton, seem poised for their senior royal roles. And now, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has a lot of confidence that the Duchess of Cambridge will be more […]
Richards and Sheen married in 2002 and split less than three years later.
Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed to Howard Stern that he and Jennifer Aniston used the "pillow technique" while filming a sex scene in 2002's The Good Girl.
Welcome to Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Wayne Brady and ex-wife Mandie Taketa are also parents to 18-year-old daughter Maile
Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian dated for a year in the late 2000s. Cannon told Revolt's "Drink Champs" that the relationship was serious.
The court's ruling comes after their daughter claimed Denise's home was "abusive."