Tourists stranded for hours in 5-degree weather when snow stops car, Utah rescuers say

A couple visiting Bryce Canyon National Park from Texas got stranded when their rental car got stuck in snow, Utah rescuers said.

The couple, staying in Brian Head, was left them stranded in less than 5-degree weather, according to a Jan. 8 Facebook post by Iron County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue.

The pair called rescuers at 8:52 p.m., and four snowmobiles and a four-wheeler headed to the area, officials said. Due to the height of the snow, the four-wheeler wasn’t able to reach the couple.

The rescue team on snowmobiles made it to the couple and confirmed they were warm enough and had enough gas in their tank, officials said.

The snowmobilers stayed with the couple until a snowcat, which is an enclosed vehicle able to navigate through snow, arrived, rescuers said.

The snowcat was able to reach the people and took them back to Brian Head, officials said.

After about seven hours, the rescue mission was concluded, rescue teams said.

Officials said the day’s frigid weather left the rescuers with only 10 inches of visibility.

Iron County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue urges people to remember to make sure your car is fueled and that you have coats, water and supplies during the colder months, according to the release.

Bryce Canyon National Park is about 270 miles south of Salt Lake City. More than 2 million people visited the park in 2022.

