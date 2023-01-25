Tourists swarm gambling hub Macau over Lunar New Year after COVID curbs dropped

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing face mask walks under neon lights near a casino during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Macau
1
Lam Yik
·2 min read

By Lam Yik

MACAU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The world's biggest gambling hub Macau has seen tens of thousands of tourists stream daily into its casinos and picturesque cobbled streets over the Lunar New Year holiday, a stark contrast to the dearth of visitors since 2020. Macau has seen a resurgence of tourists from mainland China since Jan. 8 after the special Chinese administrative region dropped all COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound travellers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Macau welcomed more than 71,000 visitors on Monday, the highest single day record since the pandemic, its government said in a statement late on Tuesday. "I come here to gamble, it’s good to see people in Macau. It was lifeless during lockdown and not very good," said a man surnamed Lam, who travelled to Macau from Jiangmen in nearby Guangdong province in southern China. More than 94% of visitors to Macau over the first three days of the Lunar New Year, Jan. 21-23, came from mainland China and neighbouring special administrative region Hong Kong. Average daily visitor arrivals reached more than 51,000, a year-on-year surge of 217%, the government said.

The influx of tourists into the former Portuguese colony, which has had only a trickle of tourists since the start of the pandemic, comes after Beijing reopened its borders with the rest of the world for the first time in three years in January. Macau had only 15,000 average daily visits in 2022. "It’s very nice that the Chinese government has reopened the border again, so I can go anywhere freely and do not need to quarantine and visit my relatives," said a woman visiting from Hong Kong, who gave her surname as Wong. Many hotel resorts on Macau’s Las Vegas style strip have been sold out for the holiday period, executives said. Inside the city’s opulent casino resorts, visitors milled through retail stores such as Sands China's gondola filled Venetian property, while others clamoured for photos at popular tourist spots including the landmark Ruins of St Paul’s. Local residents said they hoped the rise in visitors would bring a permanent boost to the city's beleaguered economy. "It’s a huge difference compared to the lockdown policies during COVID and it feels like the economy can recover quickly, but I am still unemployed now because of COVID," said a local man surnamed Chan.

(Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • In China's tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery

    SANYA, China (Reuters) -Sophia Ong, owner of a small eatery in China's tourist beach hotspot Sanya, thought she would be ideally placed to reap the benefits of the country scapping its zero-COVID policy in December last year. After almost three years of intermittent lockdowns and financial turmoil, Ong, who also owned a bar, was ready for the flood of tourists who would arrive over the Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Saturday. "Business is even just like half (of what it was last year)," said Ong, in between serving customers at her restaurant Solicious.

  • Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

    PARIS (Reuters) -The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe's other luxury goods companies will offer glimpses of the toll of last year's COVID-related disruptions in China, even as the companies roll out pricey new collections tied to the Year of the Rabbit. They are expected to see a deceleration in sales growth over the quarter as the post-pandemic splurge on designer fashions begins to ease in the United States and Europe.

  • No more nuggets? School lunch goes farm-to-table — for some

    The food served at the school system outside San Francisco, Mount Diablo Unified, reflects a trend away from mass-produced, reheated meals. Its lunch menus are filled with California-grown fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats and recipes that defy the stereotype of inedible school food. Among American schoolchildren, these students are in the lucky minority.

  • With music and gifts, Philippines welcomes back Chinese tourists

    Filipinos in traditional attire on Tuesday played bamboo marimbas and handed out necklaces and gifts to their first Chinese visitors since before the pandemic, seeking to lure back tourists after China's scrapping of its COVID-19 curbs. Chinese travellers no longer need to quarantine on return home and holiday bookings have surged from what was the world's largest outbound travel market in 2019.

  • Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    "The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.

  • 'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days

    In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman had killed seven people at mushroom farms in a scenic coastal stretch of Northern California came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke of his fatigue and frustration with mass shootings. “I can’t keep doing them,” he told reporters earlier Monday in Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed at a dance studio.

  • 49ers lead the way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

    Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners. The Niners were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. Five other teams have been awarded a total of 10 compensation picks.

  • Lunar New Year mass shooting in California traumatizes Asian Americans already on edge

    A shooting that killed 10 isn't helping Asian American community already on edge from hate crimes that started during COVID and are still continuing.

  • Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

    Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return. The beaches and temples of destinations like Bali and Chiang Mai are the busiest they have been since the pandemic struck three years ago, but they’re still relatively quiet.

  • Want to innovate for DoD? Pay close attention to Ukraine

    The war in Ukraine is a master class on the best and worst practices in competitive maneuvering.

  • Decisions in Trump Georgia election probe are 'imminent', but no report yet: Takeaways

    District Attorney Fani Willis said decisions on possible charges are "imminent."

  • DeSantis wants more money for teacher pay, but beware, educators, there’s a serious catch | Opinion

    “Unfortunately, in Florida nowadays no good policy comes without a twist,” Herald Editorial Board writes | Opinion

  • Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European government to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of Beijing, although the United States and other Western nations maintain extensive informal ties.

  • Broncos’ draft pick from 49ers keeps falling

    As the 49ers continue advancing in the playoffs, the Broncos' first-round draft pick continues falling.

  • LeBron scores 46 points with 9 3s, but Clippers rout Lakers

    LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against the Clippers for the first time in his 20-year career, giving him a 40-point game against all 30 teams in the NBA. James hit his record ninth 3-pointer with 6:45 to play, setting a career high from distance in his 1,404th game.

  • First Asian American TV Network ChimeTV officially launches

    ChimeTV, the first Asian American TV network and first woman-owned one, was officially launched on Lunar New Year. Founded by Filipino American Faith Bautista, ChimeTV is America’s first English-language Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Entertainment TV Network. ChimeTV, which stands for “Creating History In Media Entertainment,” will feature "modern general entertainment programming - over 70% of which is new to US TV audiences – including dramas, comedy, procedurals, food, travel, lifestyle, wellness, news, mixed martial arts, and digital creator content," the company said in a press release.

  • Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry

    American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be suitable for an Australian visa because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks, a government minister said on Wednesday, as pressure mounted to deny the award-winning rapper entry. Minister for Education Jason Clare condemned Ye's "awful" anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas. "People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected," Clare said in an interview on Channel Nine.

  • Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier seeking asylum in US

    After months of publicity and a bipartisan congressional effort to request a pardon from the president, Abdul Wasi Safi could be set free.

  • Monterey Park mass shooting breaks promise of Lunar New Year for Asian Americans

    Lunar New Year brings the promise of prosperity, friendship and happiness. But as thousands of Asian Americans celebrated, a gunman broke the promise.

  • Matt Gaetz says Zelenskyy’s anticorruption effort not enough to let him support more Ukraine aid

    Rep. Matt Gaetz says purging some corrupt officials in Ukraine is not enough to convince him to support more aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy announced firing of top officials.