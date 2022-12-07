Tourists 'think twice' about Indonesia following criminal code revisions

Passengers arrive at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali
·2 min read

KUTA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia's decision to outlaw cohabitation and sex outside of marriage may hurt the tourism industry in Bali, travelers and businesses said, just as the island destination gets back on its feet after the COVID pandemic.

In an overhaul of its criminal code that critics have called a step backwards for the world's third-largest democracy, Indonesia this week introduced a host of laws, including banning insulting state institutions and spreading views counter to the country's secular ideology, in addition to morality clauses.

Travelers and businesses warned the new laws could deter foreigners from visiting or investing in Indonesia.

"If I can't stay with my girlfriend in a hotel together, I'd think twice about it," said Wu Bingnan, a 21-year-old tourist from China who was visiting Bali.

Changes to the criminal code will only come into force in three years' time, but Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, has said the new rules were "totally counter-productive".

Others sought to calm fears of a morality-related crackdown in Indonesia, a nation of 17,000 islands where citizens are predominantly moderate Muslim.

"The regulation just makes it clearer than what we have at the moment, that only certain people have the right to lodge a complaint. (As hotel operators) we are not worried and don't feel that it will impact our business," said Arie Ermawati, manager of Bali's Oberoi Hotel.

Currently, Indonesia bans adultery but not premarital sex. The new criminal code says such activity can only be reported by limited parties, such as a spouse, parent or child.

Foreign arrivals in Bali are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 6 million by 2025, the tourism association said previously.

(Reporting by Sultan Anshori; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia bans sex outside marriage in new criminal code

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday banned sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, despite worries the laws may scare away tourists from its shores and harm investment. Lawmakers approved a new criminal code which will apply to Indonesians and foreigners alike and also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples. Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, said the new code was "totally counter-productive" at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic.

  • Final Gift: Slain Brooklyn Teacher’s Aide Ethan Holder Saves Six Lives

    New York City teacher’s aide Ethan Holder fell victim to gun violence while walking home from school in October, collapsing in front of a neighborhood deli with injuries that would prove to be fatal. The 19-year-old educator is now being honored by families across the country for his final act of service: Saving the lives […]

  • Tennis-Renowned American coach Bollettieri dies aged 91

    The son of Italian immigrant parents, Bollettieri served in the United States army and dropped out of law school to become a coach, shaping the careers of top names including Andre Agassi, Serena and Venus Williams, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova. A pioneering mentor who coached 10 world number ones, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.

  • Indonesia set to criminalize sex, cohabitation before marriage for citizens and tourists

    Indonesia is on track to outlaw sex and cohabitation outside of marriage with penalties of up to a year in prison, according to government officials. The new criminal code, which would apply to both citizens and foreigners, is expected to pass on Dec. 15 or as early as this week, the officials told Reuters. Under the law, those who have sex before marriage may be punished with up to a year in prison, while those who live together out of wedlock face up to six months behind bars.

  • 70-year-old who dreamed of winning Powerball prize finally does. ‘Complete shock’

    “Winning is such a wonderful feeling,” the Michigan woman said.

  • Tatum has 31, Celtics beat Raptors 116-110 for 7th win in 8

    Jayson Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Monday night. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart scored 18 points for Boston after sitting out Sunday’s win at Brooklyn because of a bruised left hip. “We’ve been the best team in the league for a minute and every night throws a different challenge at us,” Smart said.

  • Gay, Jewish California lawmaker targeted with bomb threat for second time

    Police in San Francisco responded to State Sen. Scott Wiener's home early Tuesday morning to search for potential bombs amid a new wave of threats against the senator.

  • San Francisco supervisors halt police use of 'killer' robots after public outcry, for now

    San Francisco supervisors voted Tuesday to put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.

  • Edmunds: 2023 Lexus RX 350 versus 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

    The Lexus RX 350 has consistently been one of the best-selling midsize SUVs and a leading model for the Lexus brand. The redesigned 2023 RX 350 gets a new engine, improved technology and a more luxurious interior. The experts at Edmunds compared it to their No. 1 pick in the midsize luxury SUV category, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, to find out.

  • The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

    Determining when to begin claiming Social Security is one of the biggest retirement decisions you'll make, and it will affect your monthly income for the rest of your life. Perhaps the best reason to consider claiming Social Security early is that over the long run, it may not matter what age you file. Claiming Social Security at 70 will increase your monthly income, but it won't necessarily increase the amount you collect in total.

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    There's a reason 62 has long been a popular age to sign up for Social Security: It's the earliest age you can start collecting benefits. You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal income history once you reach full retirement age (FRA). Your FRA is an important thing to know, because without it, you won't be able to figure out how much of a hit your monthly benefit will take if you claim Social Security at age 62.

  • Not ‘another statistic’: Family remembers KC father of 2, recalls details of shooting

    “I will never, ever touch my son again, I will ever hear his voice again,” his mother said. “I will never see his smile again on this earth.”

  • Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

    There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Read: How Long $1 Million in...

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown leads all NBA players in this unique offensive stat

    Jaylen Brown is having the best offensive season of his NBA career, and the Celtics star actually leads the league in this notable shooting stat.

  • Dua Lipa Wore a Bold Leather Gown and She Looks Stunning

    The look is fresh off Gucci's runway.

  • Midterms deliver one last Trump loss: 3 takeaways from Georgia's Senate runoff

    “Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all,” said one GOP operative.

  • Donors race to get generators, other aid to hard-hit Ukraine

    When Russian forces launched a military campaign against infrastructure in Ukraine nearly two months ago, they opened a front that carried the war along power lines, water mains and heating systems to homes, schools, offices and churches. The government in Kyiv and the Western countries that have backed it with billions in military aid now are scrambling along with the United Nations and aid groups to get blankets, insulation, generators, medical supplies, cash and more essentials into the invaded country as winter looms. Millions of Ukrainians are without regular access to heat, electricity and water in sub-freezing temperatures, Martin Griffiths, who heads the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

  • England’s Oldest Continuously Inhabited Home Just Listed for $13.5 Million. And It Has a Moat.

    Dating back to 1016, Great Tangley Manor has a storied history.

  • How do you 'fall' off of a cruise ship? Experts and data suggest it isn't easy.

    A man who went overboard on a cruise ship last month was rescued after he spent nearly 20 hours treading water in the Gulf of Mexico.

  • NYPD shares details of shooting spree suspect's recent alleged crimes

    Police say his reign of terror began several days ago in late November. He's accused of two murders, a shooting, robbery, and assault. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.