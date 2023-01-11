Tow company employee shot dead in argument over vehicle, Las Vegas police say

A man angry that his vehicle had been towed shot and killed a tow company employee, Las Vegas police reported.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 on West Wyoming Avenue found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

An investigation revealed the man, a tow company employee, had been arguing with a customer whose vehicle had been towed, the release said.

The customer became angry when the company refused to release the impounded vehicle because of a documentation issue, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the employee, then ran away, police said.

Police later arrested Jaton Terrell Herder, 27, on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, the release said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left at 702-385-5555.

