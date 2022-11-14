Tow truck driver dies after being caught in crossfire of shooting, Chicago cops say

A 49-year-old man died after he was caught in the crossfire between shooters in two vehicles, Chicago police say.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 13. Multiple outlets, including WMAQ, said the victim was a tow truck driver.

Police said the victim was shot in the armpit before crashing into a bus stop. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to Chicago police. His identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The two shooters fled in an unknown direction and have not been taken into custody, police said. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers are looking through surveillance video to search for the shooters, according to WLS.

