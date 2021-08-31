Tow truck driver dies after SUV knocks him off overpass to Dallas freeway, police say

A tow truck driver died after an SUV knocked him off a Dallas overpass onto the freeway below, police said.

The tow truck operator was hooking up a car on the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway overpass to southbound Highway 75 on Monday night when the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit him, causing him to fall over the edge, police said.

The Dallas High Five Interchange, where the death occurred, is a five-level interchange with its tallest point reaching the height of a 12-story building, according to the American Public Works Association.

The height of the crash scene was not available Tuesday, a Dallas police spokesperson said.

Denise Chantel Alford, 35, is accused of being intoxicated when she crashed the Tahoe into the tow truck driver and the car he was hooking up. She was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The identity of the tow truck driver was not released Tuesday.

