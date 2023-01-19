Tow truck driver faces charges in the shooting of a motorcyclist in Brown Deer

A Milwaukee tow truck driver is facing charges in the shooting of a motorcyclist following a traffic altercation in Brown Deer.

Donta Davis, 46, is charged with felony first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the November incident.

If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in prison and a fine up to $125,000.

Davis has a cash bond set at $10,000. On Dec. 13, he waived a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched on Nov. 8 at 11:35 a.m. to a shooting near the intersection of North Green Bay Road and West Brown Deer Road in the Village of Brown Deer.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, a 50-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area with an exit wound on his lower back. The man was transported to the hospital where he later was interviewed by police.

The man said he was riding his motorcycle and was stopped at a red light when a tow truck behind him started honking at him. When the light turned green, the motorcyclist continued down the street until stopping at the red light at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road.

At the intersection, the tow truck driver, later identified as Davis, got out and approached the motorcyclist and pushed him. The motorcyclist punched Davis, and Davis shot the motorcyclist.

Davis got back into his truck and drove away.

Officers located the tow truck and stopped it near North 50th Street and Wabash Avenue. Inside the truck were Davis and his 6-year-old son. In the center console, officers located a semi-automatic pistol.

The child told an officer that his dad was driving his tow truck, and that a motorcycle would not go at a red light, and that, "Daddy had to take care of it."

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23 for a status conference.

