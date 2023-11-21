Tow truck driver in fatal Fresno crash on Friant Road charged with manslaughter

A tow truck driver involved in a fatal crash in a busy Fresno intersection has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI, both felonies, according to prosecutors.

John Ashcraft was driving a tow truck about 1 a.m. April 12 as he headed north on Friant Road as it intersects Shepherd Avenue when he collided with a sedan driven by Amaya Chenot, a 22-year-old who was killed in the collision, according to police.

Video made public by a family who lives in the area appeared to show he ran a red light.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office charged Ashcraft with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of a drug on Oct. 17, court records show. He also faces infractions for allegedly running the light and driving without a license.

Ashcraft had not entered a plea as of Monday and it was unclear if he had an attorney. He also has not been arraigned so he had not entered a plea, according to court records.

An attorney working for Chenot’s family also filed a lawsuit in May alleging Ashcraft had taken a controlled substance within 24 hours of driving.

Frame from Friant Roulette video. A woman died in the early morning hours Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in a crash at Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue, police said.

One of the stoplights at Friant and Shepherd avenues on Thursday, April 13, 2023, where accidents occur regularly, according to a resident with a camera trained on the intersection.

