Tow truck driver is fatally hit while loading truck on side of highway, Texas cops say

A tow truck driver was killed by a passing van while loading a disabled vehicle onto his tow truck, Texas cops said.

Simon Garcia was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia was stopped at an entrance ramp of the Northwest Freeway in Houston to load a disabled vehicle onto his truck, deputies said.

As a Dodge Promaster cargo vanapproached the entrance ramp, the driver swerved to avoid hitting the tow truck. But the van ended up colliding with a trailer in the next lane before also hitting the tow truck and Garcia, deputies said.

No one else was injured in the accident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the van driver did not show signs of impairment during a preliminary investigation.

Vehicle crashes through emergency room, killing one and injuring five, Texas cops say

12-year-old, two dads on motorcycles killed by suspected DWI driver, Texas cops say

Whimpering toddler locked in room for hours with dead mom in next room, Texas cops say