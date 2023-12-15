Tow truck driver had ‘extremely high level of meth’ after fatal Fresno crash, prosecutor says

A Fresno tow truck driver — charged with killing 22-year-old Amaya Chenot when he blew through a stop sign at Friant Road and slammed into her car — pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

John Ashcraft, 53, was driving north on Friant near East Shepherd Avenue at about 1 a.m. April 12 when he failed to stop at the red light.

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen said during Ashcraft’s arraignment that the traffic light was red for 13 seconds before he drove through it, hitting Chenot’s sedan and killing her.

Ashcraft was also found to be under the influence of an “extremely high level of meth,” and did not have a driver’s license, Ueltzen said.

If convicted of all the charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Amaya Suni Chenot

Victim’s family in court

Chenot’s family members, who included her grandparents, aunts and uncle, said that while they are still mourning the loss of Amaya they are grateful Ashcraft is being prosecuted.

“You see his face and there are so many emotions that run through your mind,” said uncle JR Chenot. “You feel anger and also sadness because Amaya is gone.”

Her uncle said she was on her way to work that day and had just left her aunt’s house where she was staying. She and her uncle both work at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

“We used to get to work at about the same time and I always looked for her car in the parking lot,” he said. “And that day, it wasn’t there.”

Chenot was saving money so she could one day go back to school. Her childhood dream was to be a marine biologist, her uncle said.

Defendent remains in jail

Ashcraft is in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $125,000.

His attorney Travis Ishikawa asked Judge James Kelly if his client could be let out on pre-trial release as his case works its way through the judicial process. Ishikawa said Ashcraft can’t afford to bail out.

Ishikawa argued that Ashcraft is a lifelong resident of Fresno and has not been in any trouble with police since 2007.

Ueltzen, the prosecutor, objected to the request, given Ashcraft’s use of drugs and the tragic loss of Chenot’s life.

The judge denied Ishikawa’s request for pre-trial release.

Ashcraft’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 in Dept. 32.

Amaya’s family has also filed a civil complaint against Ashcraft that seeks punitive damages along with damages for medical expenses and burial costs, and for wrongful death.