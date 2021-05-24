Tow truck driver held in DWI fatal pedestrian crash

May 24—A judge has ruled that a driver for an Albuquerque towing company accused of driving drunk, fatally striking a man and fleeing the scene while on the job earlier this month should remain behind bars.

Stephen Bailey, 25, is charged with vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident in a May 7 crash in the South Valley that killed 26-year-old Jonathan Rosales. At the time, deputies say, Bailey was driving a tow truck for A&M Towing and awaiting trial, on conditions of release, in a January DWI arrest.

The towing company did not respond to a request for comment.

An obituary says that Rosales' passion was being a cook and that he enjoyed writing poems and songs. Rosales, "a big kid at heart," had "a knack" for singing and often sang with his 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son.

"His world was his babies and family. He loved traveling with his father in the semi when he was younger to see the world," the obituary says. "He had a passion for motorcycles and wanted to take his daddy's bike over, he always said 'that's my bike I want to ride with you, with the wind in my face.' "

The family of Rosales has filed a wrongful death suit against Bailey and the towing company. The suit alleges that A&M Towing should have known about Bailey's history — including two DWI arrests since 2018.

The suit includes a photo of Bailey's Facebook profile, with the quote: "Don't drink and drive people, you might hit a bump and spill the drink."

In a motion to detain Bailey, prosecutors said his behavior shows he won't stop "as required by law in the most serious circumstance — when he has run over and killed someone."

Prosecutors pointed to Bailey's previous arrests for aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an accident as a "pattern of impaired driving and leaving the scene to avoid the police."

"His pattern of conduct culminated in this case, where he killed a pedestrian and left the scene," a prosecutor wrote.

State District Judge Joseph Montano granted the motion at a hearing earlier this month, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 7600 block of Isleta, near Interstate 25, for reports of a person who has been run over by a tow truck. Rosales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies a tow truck with "A and M" written on the side had fled north on Isleta. Deputies caught up with the tow truck a few miles away, and the driver, Bailey, smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech.

Bailey told deputies he had just dropped off a vehicle and was on his way to another job. Bailey performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was detained for DWI.

On the way to the station, Bailey started to hit his head on the plastic partition, tried to choke himself with the seat belt and was "physically combative" with deputies.

"Due to (Bailey's) actions, a breath sample was not provided," a deputy wrote.

Bailey was already awaiting trial in a Jan. 31 DWI arrest.

In that incident, a deputy pulled Bailey over after he ran a red light at Jefferson and Osuna NE. Court records show Bailey smelled like liquor and told the deputy he drank "a couple mixed drinks."

Bailey told deputies he had been "going through hardships" and wanted to kill himself, according to court records. Deputies found him trying to strangle himself with a shoelace in a restroom at the police station.

In February of 2018, Bailey was charged with aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle and ran from the scene. Bailey showed up at a hospital after the crash and told police he and his designated driver had been carjacked.

Police say Bailey smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech and said he drank before the crash. Witnesses identified Bailey as the driver who fled the crash, and he was arrested.

The case was dismissed due to prosecutors' "failure to provide discovery."