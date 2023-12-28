Tow truck driver killed by hit-and-run driver while assisting motorist in Ridgeland

A tow truck operator responding to a call from a disabled motorist was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. on Frontage Rd. approximately two miles north of Ridgeland, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Community Relations Officer Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The area where accident took place is north of the Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken provided the name of the victim as Eric Albertson, 39, of Ridgeland.

Albertson was an employee of A-1 Towing and the company confirmed that he was out on a call, assisting a disabled motorist. They described Albertson as a loyal employee who had worked for the company three years.

This accident is under investigation by the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.