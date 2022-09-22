Tow truck driver shoots car owner during repossession, Fort Lauderdale police say

A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police/

Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead.

Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and they said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearby

She said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed

“He was calm and as people came out he said, ‘I think I just killed the man.’ ”

Robert Sowell says he’s puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back. And that’s when the confrontation happened

“If you took the vehicle why would you come back?” he said.

This report is from Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.