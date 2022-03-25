Tow truck driver shot while attempting to assist motorist on I-70 in Plainfield Friday

A tow truck driver was shot near a rest stop on Interstate 70 in Plainfield Friday morning while attempting to assist a stranded motorist, according to the Indiana State Police.

Investigators said the motorist possibly had mechanical issues with his vehicle and pulled to the shoulder of the road near a rest stop on the interstate. He fired multiple shots at a tow truck driver who arrived to assist the motorist's vehicle, according to investigators.

The motorist then moved his four-year-old child from his disabled vehicle to the tow truck and drove away, according to police.

The motorist was found by police a short time later in the tow truck and apprehended, according to ISP.

The injured tow truck driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, near Mile Marker 64 on the interstate, according to a news release.

It's not the first time gunfire has erupted on I-70 this month. Police arrested a driver suspected of shooting another motorist on the interstate last week.

Darius Beard is accused of shooting 21-year-old Shalea Cardine, of Grant County, while she drove on westbound I-70 between I-465 and Post Road on March 17. After being struck, Cardine drove onto the inner shoulder, banged against the concrete divider and came to a stop.

Cardine was sent to the hospital, but her condition was unavailable, according to ISP.

Another shooting on I-70 occurred in February that resulted in a man shot in the back seat of a vehicle, the driver injured from shrapnel and possibly injured a third person who left before police arrived, according to law enforcement officials.

That shooting occurred in a westbound lane on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue on Feb. 13.

Shootings on interstates around Indianapolis sharply increased last year, fueled by a trend of road rage escalating into gunfire.

According to state police, troopers investigated 65 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis district in 2021. In 2020, troopers investigated 23 shootings on the interstate and in 2019, they investigated nine.

