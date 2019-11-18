Toward a Common Ground on Race

Demographic change is one of the tectonic forces shaping American life, but popular narratives of it have a tendency to slip into either glib triumphalism or equally glib despair, when they could instead use it as an opportunity for reimagining. That’s the challenge Thomas Chatterton Williams takes on in his new memoir, Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race.

The son of a “black” father and a “white” mother — the quotation marks here are deliberate — Williams married a “white” Frenchwoman. Before the birth of their first child, he proclaimed in a New York Times essay that he would teach his children “they . . . are black.” The baby’s birth, however, was a conceptual uppercut: She was a “blond-haired, blue-eyed, and impossibly fair-skinned child.” This caused Williams to reconsider his own mixed heritage, and he appeals again and again in Self-Portrait to the promise of mixedness as a means of dissolving the totemic power of race in American culture.

The aim of this book is bold. Williams seeks to “unravel” the “idea of race”: “I am not renouncing my blackness and going on about my day; I am rejecting the legitimacy of the entire racial construct in which blackness functions as one orienting pole.” From this perspective, all racial classifications carry with them either visible or invisible quotation marks — recognized as social categories of the moment while also seen as profoundly limited (and often invidious).

Self-Portrait is an essayistic memoir that explores narratives of race and its unmaking through the lens of Williams’s personal experiences. It is emphatically not a work of academic sociology, weighted down by rows of footnotes and pages of charts. Indeed, Williams implicitly declares his rhetorical independence from the academy and wonkery. He criticizes that “pervasive sense in the university — which amounts to a kind of territorialism — that one cannot engage in a certain subject without first submitting to the conventions and dictates of whatever hyper-specialized subfield already regulates it.” Instead, he samples a wide range of thinkers, from John Locke to the 20th-century essayist Albert Murray.

In the tradition of many of the great essayists, Williams’s memoir chronicles the interplay between ideas and lived experience. He chronicles his childhood in a “mixed race” household, his uncertain identification with “blackness,” and how being father to a blond baby changed him. A thread throughout is the essential mixedness of “blackness,” the inescapable fact that many Americans who identify themselves as “black” have more than a few “white” ancestors. So much of American racial discourse assumes some kind of polarity between “black” and “white” as racial categories. For centuries in American life, this radical distinction was maintained by the force of law and private violence. Yet biological mixedness undercuts such efforts to maintain strict racial boundaries, and the weakening of state-sanctioned racial separation has made the conceptual duality even harder to maintain. Williams makes no effort to deny that racism exists, nor does he seek to dismiss the very real impact of racism past and present on contemporary America. He does, however, challenge his readers to doubt whether racial categories should have such force in American life.

While Williams focuses on the black–white polarity that has long been so essential to American discussion about race, his argument has significant implications for bigger questions of race in the 21st century. He implies, for instance the ways in which two major identity blocs were socially constructed in the latter portion of the 20th century: Asian (as a race) and Hispanic (as a pan-ethnic identity). The “Asian” racial identity includes a huge range of ethnic types, national backgrounds, religions, and languages. As Williams observes in a footnote, “Asian” as a racial category is both extremely heterogeneous and unstable. He cites a Census Bureau working paper that finds that someone from India, who would be classified as “Asian” today, would have been classed as “Hindu” between 1920 and 1940, as “other race” between 1950 and 1960, and as “white” by 1970. Similar points might apply to the “Hispanic” ethnic category, which refers to descendants of the native peoples of Central and South America, the scions of the Spanish conquistadors who conquered those peoples, and the children of immigrants from Italy, Japan, and elsewhere who settled south of the Rio Grande. Much more than intrinsic biology, American cultural narratives seem the fundamental glue that holds “Asian” together as a racial category and “Hispanic” together as an ethnic one. Ethnic or cultural differences that might be important in an immigrant’s native land are often dissolved by American discourse as it sorts people into certain Census-designated blocs. (Speaking of the Census: One of the central themes of American racial politics is the role of the federal government in instituting certain paradigms of race.)