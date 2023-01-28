A towel became a weapon in attack on SC detention center officer

A man being held in the Laurens County Detention Center tried to strangle an officer with a towel, the State Law Enforcement Division said.

In a news release, SLED said the man also tried to grab the officer’s pepper spray.

Isaac Isaiah Miller, 22, of Clinton, was charged with attempted murder and carrying a weapon by an inmate.

Miller was previously denied bond on charges filed last August of armed robbery, larceny, possessing a weapon, injuring an animal and damaging a vehicle. In October, he was charged with throwing bodily fluids while in custody.