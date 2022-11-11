Tower City man, 38, waives hearing in sex assault case involving 14-year-old girl

Nov. 11—SHENANDOAH — A Tower City man charged with sexual assaults involving a West Mahanoy Twp. juvenile between July 4 and Sept. 27 waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Clyde A. Fesig, 38, of 424 Maple Ave., was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker on a felony charge of interfering with the custody of children.

Prior to the hearing, state police criminal investigator Trooper Nicholas Reese, of the Frackville station, added felony charges of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses and corruption of minors.

Fesig was rearraigned by Kilker, who set bail at $100,000 straight cash and ordered the defendant to remain in Schuylkill County Prison, from where he appeared by videoconference for the hearing.

After speaking with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kent D. Watkins, Fesig waived his hearing and will have the charges against him heard in county court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Reese charged Fesig with keeping in contact with a 14-year-old girl by social media and texting.

The defendant also had photos on his cellphone, including one showing the two of them kissing.

During an interview, the girl reported having sexual intercourse with Fesig at least five times, the last time on Feb. 5, according to Reese.

The girl also said the two kept in contact throughout the day on their cellphones and would use cellular communications to set up meetings.

On Sept. 27, Reese was contacted by the girl's father, who reported her missing.

It then was determined that the girl made statements about leaving the area with Fesig, Reese said.

With the assistance of Fesig's employer, it was determined the tractor-trailer that he drove was in close proximity to the teen's house around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 26 before it left the area at 2:14 a.m. Sept. 27.

The GPS then determined the truck was stationary at a store in Austintown, Ohio.

Story continues

Austintown police were contacted. They identified the truck and also found Fesig and the girl together inside the store, Reese said.

When returned to Schuylkill County, the girl said she snuck out of her home to see Fesig and then left freely with him to Ohio, according to Reese.

In paperwork filed with the court, Reese said Fesig took custody of the girl when he had no privilege to do so, engaged in sexual intercourse with her and maintained an inappropriate relationship with her.

Reese said Fesig continually conversed with the girl through wire and electronic communications to maintain the relationship and arrange sexual encounters.