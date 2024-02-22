Tower Hamlets: Inspectors review running of council under mayor Lutfur Rahman

Government inspectors are being sent in to Tower Hamlets Council after concerns about how it is being run under its independent mayor, Lutfur Rahman.

They have been asked to look at a range of issues including how money is spent and senior job appointments.

Mr Rahman was removed as mayor of the east London borough in 2015 after being found guilty of electoral fraud but was re-elected two years ago.

The council has been asked for it and the mayor to comment.

The former chief executive of a London borough has been appointed to lead the inspection.

It will look at budgets and financial planning, the appointment of senior management posts, the use of policy advisers and the "policy and practice of grant making."

The government has also asked inspectors to look at "the use of resources for elections and the maintenance of the independence of the Returning Officer, and the arrangements to bring services such as Tower Hamlets Homes and leisure services in house".

It was a Best Value review carried out in 2014 that led to government-appointed commissioners being sent in to run Tower hamlets a decade ago.

Councils have Best Value reviews to ensure they are delivering an economic, efficient, and effective service as well as continually improving.

