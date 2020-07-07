Tower Health and Drexel University Announce New Chief Executive Officer for St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

WEST READING, Pa., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Health and Drexel University, which in partnership own and operate St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, today announced that Donald Mueller will become the new Chief Executive Officer for St. Christopher's, effective July 27, 2020. Mr. Mueller joins St. Christopher's from his role as CEO of Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

(PRNewsfoto/Tower Health) More

"Don is a highly skilled and experienced executive, with an extensive and successful background in developing high-quality pediatric clinical programs; recruitment of physicians and researchers; strengthening nursing; and building effective partnerships with the community," said Clint Matthews, president and CEO of Tower Health, and John Fry, president of Drexel University, in a memo to employees and medical staff announcing Mr. Mueller's appointment.

In his five years with Children's Hospital at Erlanger, Mr. Mueller led one of four Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Centers in the state of Tennessee. The hospital provided the region's only full-service facility with a dedicated 65-bed Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a Pediatric Trauma Team, an Emergency Department, and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. He recruited more than 50 subspecialty physicians to the hospital. He also oversaw the strategic planning, coordination and design of the new 100,000 square foot ambulatory center, and helped raise $46m towards a $40m goal to update the hospital's facilities. Mr. Mueller extended the Hospital's services and impact through community outreach, including supporting 36 urban and rural schools utilizing telemedicine.

Mr. Mueller created the first pediatric administrative residency program at Children's and initiated the Erlanger Health Institute, a partnership with a local public high school to develop a clinical workforce. He worked closely with physician and nursing leadership to begin a pediatric nursing internship program. In 2019, Children's Hospital at Erlanger achieved Leapfrog Top Children's Hospital status.

Prior to Erlanger, Mr. Mueller served in multiple roles on the executive leadership team for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta – Emory University for 15 years, overseeing care for more than half a million patients annually and operating over 550 inpatient beds in 3 hospitals and 17 ambulatory locations around metro Atlanta. He was also administrator for the network's transplant program.

Among his responsibilities at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Mr. Mueller served as executive director of its Marcus Autism Center. He helped establish the Center, created its board of directors, recruited physicians and researchers, oversaw strategic and operational planning, built community and business partnerships, and generated philanthropic support.

Throughout his career, Mr. Mueller has been active in extensive community involvement. A small sample includes his work with Scouting, the Ronald McDonald Houses in both Atlanta and Chattanooga, the Morehouse School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics Research Advisory Committee, and the Georgia Transplant Foundation. He has received numerous awards and recognitions including "50 Most Influential Not for Profit Leaders" and "Healthcare Hero Award" from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Mr. Mueller is also an Eagle Scout.