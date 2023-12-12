Towering inflatable Santas line neighborhood

TechCrunch

The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform. Cambium, a startup founded in 2020 by Simon Waddington and COO Stephan Herrera, wants to reinvigorate advanced materials development for defense, aerospace, automotive and more by mining the vast and complex world of biological systems.