Towering sculpture proposed for OKC fairgrounds to celebrate coliseum's history

Arts commissioners voted unanimously to recommend city council consider placing a 75-foot-tall sculpture at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds that could be the first step in replacing the fair park's long-lost landmarks.

The art piece, Bolt Tower, would be created by Jenny Sabin Studios, an experimental architectural studio based in Ithaca, New York. The goal of the piece, OKC Arts Program Planner Randy Marks told commissioners Monday, is to honor the history of the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds and its coliseum through dynamic materials that shift in the wind and sun.

The project would be anchored by a 3D-printed stainless steel shape with metal netting, covered by a "skin" of durable polycarbonate panels laminated with dichroic film, which would respond to the environment surrounding it and give it a changing array of colors.

"These polycarbonate, dichroic, small panels will be able to move in the wind, so the skin is going to be something that is going to appear to be alive because it will respond to the wind," Marks said. "All of the color comes from the dichroic film, so the dichroic acts almost like a prism and creates this rainbow of color and changes with movement."

The proposed Bolt Tower would be anchored by a 3D-printed stainless steel structure with metal netting, covered by a "skin" of panels that would change color in the sun and move in the wind.

The tower's name "Bolt" carries a double meaning: It's what horses do at events on the fairgrounds, but it's also what people see when they hear thunder and look up at the sky. The design studio hopes the towering sculpture will cause similar feelings of surprise and wonder when visitors look up at it from below.

Jenny Sabin Studios also plans to seek community feedback on what images from historic events at the fairgrounds should be digitally processed and printed onto the Bolt Tower's polycarbonate skin.

The tower, set to cost $905,000, is funded through the city's 1% for Arts ordinance, which allocates 1% of the budgeted construction cost of any new building, park development or major renovation to go toward works of art.

The sculpture was selected after a process that began with a bidding request in November. The request received more than 60 applicants that were narrowed down to three finalists. Following presentations of conceptual design, Jenny Sabin Studios was chosen by a selection committee.

OKC Arts Commissioner Allison Barta Bailey, who also served on the selection committee, acknowledged how competitive the applicant process became and how seriously the committee took the final recommendation of the project, which she said also gave her a stronger appreciation of where Bolt Tower needed to go.

"This is not a piece that's designed or is meant to be looked at only from a vehicle," Bailey said. "There are elements of it that will be really wonderful and beautiful to stand underneath and stand next to. And so when that was brought up, and when the committee began discussing moving the piece to a site where the public can safely interact with it, it was unanimous that that was the right decision."

New tower could be placed where former Space Needle stood

The proposed Bolt Tower would be placed where the former Space Needle stood on the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

The original intention was that the sculpture would be placed near the entryway of the upcoming MAPS 4 fairgrounds coliseum. However, after a suggestion from a selection committee member and the consultation of a city attorney, arts commissioners are now recommending using the location of the former Space Tower, or "Space Needle," which would place Bolt Tower in the heart of the fairgrounds.

Residents and officials alike have long lamented the loss of iconic landmarks at the fair park, which have been torn down over the years due to deteriorating conditions worsened by damaging storms and a lack of funds to upkeep the structures. Past attractions at the fairgrounds included the Space Tower and monorail, the Arrows to Atoms Tower, the oil derrick clock tower, the B-52 Plaza, the speedway grandstand and the Spirit of '76 Arch, all of which have been demolished.

Former landmarks such as the Space Tower captured a vision of futurism that also felt familiar to the Oklahoma City setting. Arts commissioners now hope that planning the innovative Bolt Tower for the former tower's site will be another step in recapturing that vision.

"It would be fully appreciated in that location, and it would become a moment for people to take photos with and to interact with and have new memories with," Bailey said. "And it would have been a wonderful entrance marker, as well, but the selection committee felt very strongly that, when we discussed that there was another site that could also work for this and might be better, there was no hesitation."

The sculpture now awaits approval by the Oklahoma City Council. If approved, Randy Marks said the city's Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs will assist Jenny Sabin Studios with community outreach for memories and images that could be further incorporated into the sculpture's design.

