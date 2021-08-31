Towering wall of flames from the Caldor Fire
This massive wall of flames from the Caldor Fire was captured by a firefighter at the Reno Fire Department as crews battle to protect a structure in South Lake Tahoe, California, on Aug. 30.
As the Caldor Fire scorches its way toward Lake Tahoe, the blaze jumped a highway Monday and grew as firefighters work to extinguish it.
The Caldor Fire continued to intensify Tuesday, threatening nearly 34,000 structures as it headed toward South Lake Tahoe.The big picture: The blaze has already destroyed more than 660 structures and damaged dozens of others. It had grown to more than 191,607 acres and was 16% contained as of Tuesday morning.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.All residents of South Lake Tahoe and many in surrounding areas have been ordered to evacuate. Winds and critically
Residents and tourists in communities near Lake Tahoe were sent fleeing early this week as a fierce, 2-week-old wildfire roared closer to the popular resort destination.Smoke and ash from the so-called Caldor fire raging through drought-parched forests in northern California's Sierra Nevada mountains has choked the normally pristine skies around Lake Tahoe for days, leading to an early exit by many tourists as flames inch closer.Evacuations in and around the town of South Lake Tahoe came as the U.S. Forest Service said it was taking the unusual step of closing all 18 national forests in California to the public in the midst of a fire season already shaping up as one of the worst on record.Traffic backed up as thousands tried to flee at onceSusan Ciaramella/ South Lake Tahoe Evacuee: "They were talking about the winds picking up today, pushing it towards Tahoe, so that's why they did the mandatory evacuation."More than 6,800 wildfires have blackened an estimated 1.7 million acres within California alone this season - much of it on Forest Service property - putting 2021 on pace to surpass last year's record amount of landscape consumed by flames.The Caldor blaze near Lake Tahoe has emerged as one of the most destructive and disruptive this summer, spreading across more than 177,000 acres since Aug. 14, with firefighters managing to carve containment lines around just 14% of its perimeter as of Monday
Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes is accused of making false claims to defraud investors, doctors, and patients. She faces 20 years in prison if convicted.
Caldor Fire Update: 8/31/2021 at 6:30 a.m.
California's Caldor Fire triggered fresh evacuation orders for communities in Amador County, near Sacramento, as it neared the Lake Tahoe Basin on Sunday night.Driving the news: Containment of the blaze dropped to 13% as it grew to over 168,000 acres on Sunday amid extremely dry conditions. The wildfire razed at least four cabins near Echo Summit Sunday, the Sacramento Bee notes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Jeff Marsoleis, fores
Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock dropped 2.2% in 10:15 a.m. EDT trading Monday after The Financial Times reported that 50 Carnival passengers have filed a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that it "failed to protect passengers" from COVID-19 on a recent cruise. This lawsuit, you see, refers to the Carnival Grand Princess cruise liner that was famously denied entry to San Francisco in the early days of the pandemic.
Firefighters in California continued to battle the swelling Caldor Fire, which had grown to more than 191,607 acres and was 16% contained on Tuesday morning.Latest: "One of the complexities that we faced in this fire is firebrands can be picked up by winds ... and carried a great distance," said Tim Ernst, Cal Fire's operations section chief. "So, firefighters all night long were doing structure prep and structure defense" in and near the Tahoe Basin, he added. Stay on top of the latest market t
Right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start for San Francisco on Monday night against Milwaukee because of cold and flu-like symptoms, while fellow Giants starter Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Cueto, who has tested negative, was put on the COVID-related injured list. Wood has headaches and a sore throat — “he is not feeling well at all,” manager Gabe Kapler said.
HandoutThe last U.S. evacuation flight left Kabul’s airport on Monday, officially ending America’s 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan but leaving hundreds of Americans behind in a country now controlled by the Taliban.“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said at a press conference Monday afternoon.“Every single U.S. se
(Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar
The EU removed the U.S. from its safe countries list Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Amid changing rules, here's what travelers need to know.
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning at 9:09 a.m. Pacific time eight miles from Soledad, Calif.
Fire officials ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin Sunday evening as crews dealt with a two-week old blaze they said was “more aggressive than anticipated," and continued to edge toward the pristine waters of Lake Tahoe.
Patrick Cantlay earned the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team by winning the BMW Championship on Sunday. All that meant was avoiding a phone call from the captain, Steve Stricker, after the Tour Championship to inform him of being a pick. Because of the pandemic that delayed the Ryder Cup one year until Sept. 24-26, qualifying began the day Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters.
The mass evacuation orders were made mandatory as the fire charged toward South Lake Tahoe. If you are in South Lake Tahoe and you want to drive through the summit, you can't.
All residents of South Lake Tahoe ordered to evacuate as Caldor Fire flames inch closer
In El Salvador, hundreds of protesters have raised their voices against President Nayib Bukele's Bitcoin Law, making bitcoin legal tender in the country beginning September 7. Meanwhile, the Finance Commission of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador agreed to create a $150 million bitcoin trust to facilitate exchange between BTC and U.S. dollars. "The Hash" panel discusses the possible bumps on El Salvador's road to bitcoin adoption.