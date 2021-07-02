Towers added to Texas Hurricane Harbor parking lot for security after fatal shooting

Arlington police have placed Skywatch towers in the parking lot of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to increase security at the water amusement park soon after a shooting left a 16-year-old dead.

The added security measures also come as the Fourth of July weekend arrives in North Texas, and hundreds are expected at the Arlington water park.

“We work closely with all entertainment venues, including Hurricane Harbor, to ensure visitors and guests have a great experience and remain safe,” Arlington Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook said in an email.

Cook noted that officials at the water park in the past year had hired more officers in an off-duty capacity to support their security team.

The deputy police chief said all guests who go inside the water park must go through a metal detection system.

“The park has multiple security measures in place, both seen and unseen.” Cook said. “For security purposes, the park’s full safety procedures cannot be shared publicly.”

Last week, Arlington police said authorities arrested 18-year old Cameron Lavon Stephens on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Dai’trell Teal in the Hurricane Harbor parking lot.

Stephens was apprehended outside a Dallas convenience store in the 2700 block of Harverwood Lane near the North Dallas Tollway.

Teal, known to his family and friends as Daidai, died at Arlington Memorial Hospital about a half hour after he was shot outside Hurricane Harbor on June 23, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was killed by a wound in his back, authorities said.

Teal was shot during a fight near the entrance as the water park closed for the day, police have said. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the lot in the 1800 block of East Lamar Boulevard in Arlington.

Police said in an arrest warrant affidavit for Stephens the fight that preceded the shooting occurred after Stephens approached a group of friends in the parking lot, asking them if they “got beef with 2100 or Famous John.” Police say he appeared to be referring to a gang.

One witness cited in the affidavit told Stephens that the group didn’t know what he was talking about and didn’t have “any beef with anyone.” Police don’t think the victim or his friends knew the suspect.

After the fight broke out, the affidavit says, Stephens ran back to his car and began shooting.