New towers to boost MARCS radio for Portage safety forces

Three new radio towers are being built in Portage County, and should increase safety forces' ability to respond to emergencies and save lives.

The $7 million project to build the Multi-Agency Radio Communications System towers is a collaboration of the Portage County Emergency Management Agency, Portage County Commissioners, Ohio Department of Administrative Services MARCS office, James A. Garfield Local Schools, Village of Garrettsville, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Deerfield and Suffield townships.

Representatives of the partners broke ground Jan. 22 on one of the towers, at James A. Garfield Local Schools property in Garrettsville. The other sites are Ohio Department of Transportation property on State Route 14 in Deerfield, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources property on Waterloo Road in Suffield. The lattice MARCS towers will stand 330 feet tall.

Ryan Shackelford, director of the Portage County EMA, said while the towers in Deerfield and Garrettsville are moving forward, the Suffield tower is delayed.

MARCS, a 700/800 MHz digital radio system, is one of the largest publicly owned radio systems in the country. Ninety percent of Portage County public safety agencies, all state agencies and a host of public health and service industries use the MARCS radio system. Statewide, more than 3,000 public safety and service agencies are on MARCS.

Shackelford said the towers will improve the radio communication in northeast and southern Portage County, which he said now is spotty. While communication is still reliable from outdoors, it is less reliable inside buildings, which can create a problem with first responders communicating with one another during an emergency.

"It will significantly enhance both," he said.

Portage County commissioners and Ohio's DAS/MARCS Office are providing a $7 million upgrade to public safety communications, significantly impacting interoperability, coverage and capacity. With the transition to the MARCS platform, large swaths of radio coverage issues would be resolved in northeast, southeast and southwest Portage County.

Speelman Electric Inc., the contractor selected to build the towers, is expected to finish the project in April. Shortly after, MARCS, in partnership with Motorola, will upgrade all the technology within the towers to a simulcast system. Changing to a simulcast system provides greater extended coverage across a larger geographical area.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: New towers to boost MARCS radio for Portage County safety forces