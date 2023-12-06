Towers candle brings back holiday spirit

Dec. 6—A giant candle has returned for the holidays in Washington. After a decade of darkness, the candle at Washington Towers is shining brightly once again this year.

"It was on the building and a huge storm came through Washington about a decade ago and broke a lot of the bulbs," said Maria Sergesketter, deputy director for Washington Housing Authority. "There was an inspection the following day and they took down the candle and didn't put it back up."

The candle, which is an electric lighted design on the apartment tower, stayed down and dark until this year, when officials decided to bring it back.

"This is the first season it is back," said Sergesketter. "Nostalgia is one of the reasons we brought it back. I can remember as a child, driving through town, seeing the candle on the building and knowing that Christmas was near."

Washington is a community that is known for its Christmas displays. The high school has a light display set to music through a computer program and Sergestketter points out that the lights at the Eastside Park are a highlight of the holidays.

"The Washington Parks Department does a wonderful job with their display in the park," she said. "We just thought we would do something to light up our side of town."

The Towers is home to many residents and many appear to be pleased with the return of the candle.

"There are a lot of people who live there that are excited," said Sergesketter. "People have been positive and enjoy seeing it. There are a lot of comments about how the candle brings back childhood memories."

Anyone who has hung a few Christmas lights and decorations outside knows that a project like the candle takes some money and effort, but Sergesketter points out that a lot of the work was done by the staff with an assistance from the Washington Fire Department.

"We didn't spend very much, just enough to put up a few stands of lights. It wasn't expensive at all. The fire department helped put them up. They gave us some advice and our maintenance people put it up."

The housing authority says the plan is to keep it up and turned on into January.

Sergesketter says the public has really taken to the return of the candle.

"We posted the lighting on our Facebook page and we had 400 people who liked or loved it," she said. "Several people posted that they loved it and loved seeing it again and it brought back a lot of memories for them."

For the staff at the Towers the return of the candle has a feel of mission accomplished.

"We are happy it is back up and we hope to continue this tradition, year after year," said Sergesketter.