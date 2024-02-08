Towle Farm Market & Deli robbed at gunpoint: Hampton police seek suspect

HAMPTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Towle Farm Market & Deli on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

According to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno, at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call from the owners of the store at 18 Toll Farm Road, who reported they had been robbed.

“Officers got there quickly,” Reno said. “They were told a man had walked in and presented what appeared to be a gun and demanded and was given cash. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money and headed in an unknown direction.”

Hampton police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Towle Farm Market & Deli on Feb. 6.

According to the description provided by the store owners, the suspect is a man between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and medium build. He wore a black ski mask, a black jacket, gloves and blue jeans.

More crime: Man who pleaded guilty after threatening girlfriend with gun in Hampton charged again

Because the store is off the beaten track, police believe the suspect may have had previous knowledge of the deli and market. Police believe there is no inherent danger to the public.

Reno said police have contacted similar stores in the area to alert them to what happened.

He said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and encourages anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call the police.

Those with information about this incident should contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

'Silver Wave': How New Hampshire’s aging population is straining Seacoast fire departments

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton police investigate armed robbery at Towle Farm Market & Deli