Town of Blacksburg asking for community feedback on 2024 Annual Action Plan

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The Town of Blacksburg’s Housing and Community Connections (HCC) Office is looking for feedback on the 2024 Annual Action Plan’s proposed draft for the HOME and Community Block Development Grant (CBDG) Programs.

In 2021, the town developed a five-year plan to support affordable housing development in the New River Valley and support community services for low and moderate-income residents. These plans were created with the help of the community’s input. Each year as a part of the Annual Action Plan, the HCC reports to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on the progress made towards the five-year plan goal.

In collaboration with the New River Valley Regional Commission and representatives from neighboring communities, the town works to develop affordable housing throughout New River Valley through the HOME grant.

Roanoke County extends Broadband and internet access survey deadline to Feb. 28

The CBDG grant funds are used to support non-profit programs that assist low and moderate-income families in areas of homelessness, special needs, economic development, and community development in Blacksburg.

A draft of the Annual Action Plan can be viewed online, in person by appointment at 303 Wilson Ave, or in hard copy format at the Blacksburg Library on Miller St SW.

Comments may be sent to housing@blacksburg.gov, or by phone at (540) 443-1615. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

For more information, contact Jill Maher, the HOME Program Coordinator, at (540) 443-1615.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.