Town-bound lanes of Pali Hwy. to reopen Sunday
The town-bound lanes of Pali Highway were closed after heavy rains caused a landslide on Wednesday.
Modern driver assistance tech has become extremely effective at preventing collisions, but they haven't made as much progress toward preventing crashes with trucks and motorcycles.
Challenges like cord cutting, a tough ad environment, and more pressure to turn profits may prompt companies to reevaluate their portfolios.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
India's Ola Electric seeks to raise $661.8 million by selling new shares in an initial public offering, the six-year-old Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in draft papers filed with the country's market regulator on Friday. The paperwork for the initial public offering follows Ola Electric raising $384 million from Temasek and Indian government-backed lender State Bank of India in a debt-heavy funding round in late October. The startup is targeting a valuation of $6.5 billion to $8 billion in the IPO, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
Stocks have had a strange week as the indexes approach record highs. But the last 30 years of stock market history show these events aren't so odd, after all.
"My job is to make dreams come true. It’s the challenge that keeps me alive," one designer says of creating Christmas magic on film.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
FSU desperately wants out of the ACC and its 20-year contract with ESPN, but every turn of conference realignment brings something unexpected.
As the 2023 stock market rally reached levels few predicted, short sellers lost billions on their bets against the market.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
Sanders didn't specify what role Sapp would have with the team.
It all came down to Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen before one secret singer was finally revealed and crowned the big winner of 'The Masked Singer.'
You'll be ready for camping, tailgating and trips to the beach come spring and summer.
Paramount has long been viewed as a potential acquisition target.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.