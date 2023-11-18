Town Center Way at Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert to be closed Monday morning

Town Center Way will be closed at Fred Waring Drive from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday in Palm Desert due to ongoing construction and repaving.

Access to businesses will remain open, but there will be no through traffic between the two streets during these times. Left turns and through traffic will be allowed periodically throughout the rest of the day when the intersection is not being paved.

Significant delays are expected. Commuters are strongly encouraged to allow extra time or use alternate routes, including Highway 111, Park View Drive and Country Club Drive.

