Town cleans up after Yellowstone flooding

Strangers responding to a Facebook post showed up to help clean up a flooded home in Red Lodge, Montana after a massive flood at Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas (June 16) (AP video by Britanny Peterson)

Recommended Stories

  • Floods force rare closure at Yellowstone National Park

    STORY: The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will remain closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, at least through Wednesday, as officials assess damage to roads, bridges and other facilities.Aerial video released by the park showed numerous sections of roads either washed away or covered in rocks and mud. The park service said a number of bridges were also damaged, and that electricity was knocked out in multiple areas.The National Park Service was working to reach visitors and staff remaining at various locations, especially in the hardest-hit northern flank of Yellowstone, officials said. They added that the gateway community of Gardiner, Montana, just north of the park's northern boundary and home to many Yellowstone staff members, had been cut off due to a mudslide in the area.A video shared on Twitter on Monday showed a deck falling off a riverside house in Gardiner, near the national park. The flooding and slides were triggered by days of rains across much of the wider Intermountain West following one of the region's wettest springs in many years. The park service characterized the levels of rainfall and flooding sweeping the park as unprecedented.A sudden spike in summer temperatures in the past three days also hastened melting and runoff of snow accumulated in the park's higher elevations from late-winter storms.The heavy rains and rapid runoff of snow melt converged to create treacherous conditions in the park, just two weeks after the traditional Memorial Day holiday weekend kickoff of the U.S. summer tourist season, which accounts for the bulk of Yellowstone's annual four million visitors.

  • Floodwater Gushes Through South Montana City Near Yellowstone

    Severe flooding tore through Red Lodge, Montana, on Monday, June 13, prompting evacuations.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a portion of south-central Montana until Tuesday at 6 pm, and said the flooding was caused by rain and snowmelt.The rainfall in the area prompted Yellowstone National Park to temporarily close its entrances to visitors.Gena Burghoff of PREROGATIvE Kitchen in Red Lodge recorded this video, which shows several inches of floodwater gushing through city streets. Credit: Gena Burghoff via Storyful

  • Northcentral Montana should escape flooding seen further south

    The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that travel over Marias Pass and other adjacent routes could be treacherous.

  • Yellowstone floodwaters at Montana's largest city

    Floodwaters that rushed through Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities earlier this week are moving through Montana's largest city, flooding farms and ranches and forcing the shutdown of its water treatment plant. (June 15)

  • House falls into Yellowstone River amid flooding, mudslides

    STORY: Yellowstone National Park took the rare step of closing all five of its entrances, the park superintendent said. The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, will remain closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, at least through Wednesday (June 15), as officials inspect damage to roads, bridges and other facilities.The closures come as Yellowstone was gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary year, and as local communities heavily dependent on tourism were counting on a rebound following COVID-19 travel restrictions over the past two summers.

  • Devastating Yellowstone floods will keep part of park closed for rest of the season

    One part of the park can’t reopen because roads in the area are in pieces, park rangers said.

