Town Council members join litigation as individuals against new state disclosure law

Members of the Palm Beach Town Council this week took aim at a new state financial disclosure law.

Palm Beach Town Council members agreed Tuesday to individually join a lawsuit against a new Florida financial disclosure law that has already led to the resignation of more than 100 elected officials across the state.

The council had already voted 5-0 at its Jan. 9 meeting for the town to join the lawsuit. But Town Attorney Joanne O'Connor told the members Tuesday that it was the final day for them to join the lawsuit individually before it is filed, something O'Connor expects soon.

Passed during the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature, Florida SB 774 requires municipal and city elected officials to file a Form 6, a public disclosure of an official’s exact net worth, 401(k) plans and personal assets and liabilities over $1,000.

Previously, municipal and city officials were only required to fill out a “Form 1,” a limited financial disclosure form which did not require them to list their net worth or the exact values of their personal property, except for properties valued at more than $10,000.

Additionally, unlike the “Form 1,” the new legislation requires officials to name clients whose businesses have given them more than $1,000, significantly lower than the $5,000 threshold of “Form 1.”

While state lawmakers say the law will increase government transparency, the council's resolution, passed during its January meeting, argued that the disclosure violates the privacy rights of elected official, potentially putting their safety at risk of crimes such as identity theft, burglary and extortion. It also deters citizens from running for office, the resolution said.

Besides challenging the Form 6 regulation, the lawsuit, led by Boca Raton-based law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman, will also seek injunctive relief for elected officials. As of the second week in February, 47 elected officials and 20 other municipalities have joined the litigation, including Melbourne, Wilton Manors, St. Augustine, Marco Island, Margate and Miami Springs.

During Tuesday's discussion, Council Member Ted Cooney said he was hesitant to sign onto the litigation as an individual but was willing to join because a majority of members had already signed on, including Council Members Julie Araskog, Bobbie Lindsay, Lew Crampton and council President Margaret Zeidman.

Zeidman said she too had reservations but was persuaded after conferring with O’Connor. “We want to be ethical, but this is an overreach,” she said.

Mayor Danielle Moore said she would sign after the meeting.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Town officials join lawsuit against financial disclosure law