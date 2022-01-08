Town Council OKs expansion of 'three strikes' program for construction site violations

A worker repositions large pipes in the southbound lane of South Ocean Boulevard between Hammon Avenue and Gulfstream Road in this photo taken last April.

Contractors who repeatedly violate the town's new construction and landscaping regulations could have their projects shut down temporarily under a new ordinance that was given preliminary approval last month by the Town Council.

The measure, which still needs final approval, expands the town's existing "three strikes" program for construction parking by including violations for many of the infractions that occur due to poor management of construction sites.

Those include violations for noise, work hours or construction screening.

Each violation would be considered a strike, similar to right-of-way parking violations. Once a construction project receives three strikes, the town's Planning and Zoning Department would issue a stop-work order for the job, and only the Town Council can reactivate the work.

"This is a great way to force bad-actor contractors in town to follow the rules," said Wayne Bergman, the town's Planning and Zoning director. "Many of the contractors don't care about fines. It's just a cost of doing business. But what really scares them and really motivates them is the fact that their job could be shut down."

The new ordinance amends a section of town code related to buildings and building regulations by adding construction-site management guidance.

That guidance includes provisions that property owners and contractors be held responsible for the implementation, installation and maintenance of all required demolition and construction screening, perimeter landscaping and screening, on-job toilet facilities, truck logistics and staging, as well as complying with noise regulations and hours for construction work.

Council members expressed support for expanding the program, an idea that was suggested by the town's police and code enforcement departments. It is on Tuesday's council agenda.

"I'm for this," council member Bobbie Lindsay said. "I don't think fines do anything to stop these violations. They just add to the cost of the homeowner. This is really hitting them where they're going to pay attention. This is a good way to protect our residents."

In related news, separate new construction and landscaping regulations will take effect Jan. 31 after receiving final approval from the council in December.

They include:

No construction work — including indoor — or lawn maintenance is permitted Saturdays during the winter season, which begins on the Monday preceding Thanksgiving through the end of April.

Construction work is permissible Saturdays from May 1 through the Monday preceding Thanksgiving, but subject to the following restrictions: (1) work shall not begin until 9 a.m. and must end at 5 p.m.; (2) all work must be quiet in nature and limited to indoor activity, with the exception of quiet lawn maintenance work and tree trimming.

No heavy equipment or other outdoor construction-related and lawn maintenance noise is permitted before 9 a.m. on a year-round basis.

Workers are prohibited from arriving at construction and lawn maintenance sites prior to 7:30 a.m., and are restricted from conducting any kind of site activity prior to 8 a.m. during the weekdays. Workers are prohibited from arriving at construction and lawn maintenance sites prior to 8:30 a.m., and are restricted from conducting any kind of site activity prior to 9 a.m. Saturdays, when limited work is permitted from May 1 through the Monday preceding Thanksgiving.

The new regulations provide an exception for quiet interior work in multi-family properties south of Sloan’s Curve that are not located on Ibis Isle, that have association boards that approve Saturday work hours, and a copy of a letter indicating approval from the association board is on record with the town.

This work is limited to the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the period beginning on the Monday preceding Thanksgiving and ending April 30.

Additionally, gasoline-powered leaf blowers currently are prohibited on any property that is less than 1 acre in size. As of May 1, gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited on any property, regardless of size.

Residents performing their own lawn maintenance are permitted to do so year-round after 9 a.m. Saturdays, Sundays or legal holidays, including the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving, with the exception of leaf blower use.

