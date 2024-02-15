A town court clerk is accused of using her position to dismiss tickets for acquaintances

SAUGERTIES - New York State Police said an investigation has revealed a clerk at the Town of Saugerties Court used her credentials to dismiss tickets on behalf of acquaintances.

According to state police, the clerk, Haley Whalen, 25, of Ulster Park, was arrested on Tuesday.

Whalen was charged with four counts each of first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree tampering with public records, both felonies, and official misconduct and second-degree criminal contempt, both misdemeanors.

State police said Whalen unofficially used her credentials to dismiss tickets on behalf of acquaintances.

Minifigure Skyflyer: Legoland teams up with Belleayre to preview new ride opening this summer

She was arraigned before Town of Ulster Justice Kelly Flood-Myers and sent to the Ulster County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond or $40,000 partially secured bond, pending further court action.

The name of her attorney was not immediately available Thursday.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Saugerties court clerk accused of using credentials to dismiss tickets